Cronenworth is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers.
It's the first day off of the season for Cronenworth, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's series opener versus Milwaukee and is batting .196/.321/.326 through 57 plate appearances on the year. Brandon Dixon will play first base and hit seventh Friday.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Slugs first homer of 2023•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Agrees to seven-year extension•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Two-run homer in victory•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Reaches deal for 2023•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Lifts two-run blast•