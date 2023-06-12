Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Cronenworth gave the Padres a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning. He's collected a pair of extra-base hits over his last three games after going nine contests without one. The infielder owns a .215/.325/.377 slash line with seven homers, 24 RBI, 27 runs scored and three stolen bases over 64 games as the Padres' primary first baseman.