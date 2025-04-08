Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Monday in a 5-4 win versus the Athletics.

Cronenworth helped the Padres get off to a quick start, launching a two-run blast to right-center field in the first inning. It was the second long ball of the season for the infielder, who has reached base safely in nine of his 11 games so far. Cronenworth is slashing a steady .265/.405/.500 through 42 plate appearances.