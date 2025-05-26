Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Sunday in a 5-3 victory versus Atlanta.

Cronenworth came up with a clutch homer in the seventh inning, going deep to right field to break a 3-3 tie. The long ball was his first in his past 13 games and his fourth of the campaign. Since returning May 9 from a month-long stint on the injured list, Cronenworth has slashed .250/.373/.479 with two homers, six RBI, six runs, a stolen base and a 9:12 BB:K.