Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The three runs scored by the Padres in this game came through solo home runs, and Cronenworth's blast was the second of the night for San Diego. The shortstop now has two homers in his last three games, and he also extended his hitting streak to six contests, posting two multi-hit performances during that stretch.
