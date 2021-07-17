Cronenworth went 4-for-5, hitting for the cycle while adding four RBI in Friday's 24-8 drubbing of Washington.

Impressively, it took Cronenworth just six innings to complete the second cycle in the majors this year. He lined out in his first at-bat, but followed up with a two-RBI double in the second inning. The 27-year-old added an RBI triple in the third, a solo shot in the fifth and an infield single in the sixth to complete the historic feat. Cronenworth is up to 13 homers, 38 RBI, 64 runs scored and four stolen bases while slashing .284/.356/.481 through 388 plate appearances.