Cronenworth will start at second base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

After four straight games of batting cleanup, Cronenworth will move up a spot in the order with usual No. 2 hitter Austin Nola getting the day off. Cronenworth reached base a season-high three times in Tuesday's 13-2 loss, going 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in the blowout.