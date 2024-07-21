Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a hit-by-pitch and an additional RBI in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Guardians.

Cronenworth was part of both of the Padres' rallies in the contest. He was plunked with the bases loaded to force in a run in the fourth inning before going deep in the eighth. The infielder is batting .267 (12-for-45) with four extra-base hits and five RBI over 13 games in July. For the year, he's at a .260/.328/.438 slash line, 14 homers, 58 RBI, 50 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases through 96 contests. Cronenworth is likely to remain in the lineup regularly, though it's expected he'll move between first base and designated hitter most of the time, sharing those positions with Luis Arraez.