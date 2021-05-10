Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in the Padres' 11-1 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Cronenworth added a two-run home run off Johnny Cueto as a part of the four-run second inning Sunday. The 27-year-old has three multi-hit games in his last four contests. He is slashing .279/.356/.419 in 147 plate appearances, providing consistent production towards the bottom of the Padres' lineup.