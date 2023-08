Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's win against the Diamondbacks.

Cronenworth drilled a two-run shot during San Diego's four-run third inning. It was his 10th long ball of the year and second in his last five appearances immediately following a 25-game homerless drought. Despite the recent lack of power, Cronenworth has produced a 1.085 OPS over his last 13 games, raising his season slash line to .229/.315/.387 through 114 games.