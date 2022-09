Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cronenworth set the Padres on the comeback trail with his fifth-inning homer to get them on the board. The 28-year-old had gone nine games without a long ball, batting .207 (6-for-29) in that span. He's up to a .239/.339/.388 slash line with 14 homers, 70 RBI, 78 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 134 contests.