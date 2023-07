Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with three RBI in a 10-3 win against the Angels on Monday.

Cronenworth notched an RBI single in the fourth inning, a sacrifice fly in the sixth and another RBI single in the seventh. His three RBI were as many as he had tallied over his previous 18 contests combined. The infielder slashed just .214/.271/.286 over 26 games in June, but he's started July on a better foot, going 3-for-8 with four RBI through three contests.