Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-2 win over Colorado.
Cronenworth's two-run blast in the seventh inning was his fourth of the season. The 26-year-old rookie owns a .361/.417/.619 slash line with 15 extra-base hits in 108 plate appearances.
