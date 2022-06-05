Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Brewers.

San Diego finished with three extra-base hits in the contest, and Cronenworth was responsible for two of them. He knocked in a run with a double in the third inning and netted the final runs of the game with a two-run homer to right field in the fifth. This was a much-needed big performance by Cronenworth, who entered the contest having gone 4-for-20 with no RBI over his previous five games.