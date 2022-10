Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

Cronenworth has hit safely in six of the last seven games, going 7-for-26 (.269) with eight RBI in that span. His sixth-inning blast Saturday gave the Padres their first lead of the contest and was enough for them to earn the win. The second baseman is up to 17 homers, 85 RBI, 87 runs scored and three stolen bases while slashing .238/.333/.389 through 155 games.