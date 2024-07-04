Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Cronenworth notched his first multi-hit effort since June 21 and his first steal since May 6 with a strong performance Wednesday. The infielder hit .250 with eight extra-base hits and 15 RBI over 27 contests in June. For the year, he's at a .260/.325/.437 slash line, 12 home runs, two steals, 53 RBI and 45 runs scored across 85 games. He's played fairly well, but he may slip out of an everyday role once Xander Bogaerts (shoulder) returns from the injured list later in July. Bogaerts had played primarily at second base prior to his injury, though Cronenworth or Luis Arraez could ultimately share first base and designated hitter to keep both of their bats in the lineup.