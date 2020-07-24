Cronenworth is part of the Padres' 30-man roster.
Cronenworth had been on the bubble for an Opening Day roster spot, but he got the nod Thursday in part due to the absence of Jorge Mateo (illness). Cronenworth is not expected to pitch this season, instead serving exclusively as a utility infielder.
