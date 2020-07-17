Cronenworth has yet to pitch during summer camp as the Padres are asking him to focus exclusively on his role as an infielder, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cronenworth received the opportunity to pitch in some minor-league games while in the Rays system last year and threw several bullpen sessions for the Padres during spring training, but he has not been tasked with throwing any bullpens during summer camp. Instead, Cronenworth is focusing on taking reps in the infield, though he remains on the bubble for a spot on the team's initial 30-man roster. Given San Diego's loaded bullpen, it's unlikely that Cronenworth would have been able to break through as a reliever even in a full 162-game season.