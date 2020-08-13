Cronenworth isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers.
With Eric Hosmer available for the Padres once again, Cronenworth should see a slight downturn in playing time, but he's played well enough to maintain a fairly regular role in the lineup. Jurickson Profar will start at second base in Cronenworth's absence Thursday.
