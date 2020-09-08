Cronenworth is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Cronenworth has emerged as an everyday player for the Padres, as he sits for the first time since Aug. 13. With a .325/.378/.561 season slash line, it's easy to see why he keeps getting opportunities. Greg Garcia will make a rare start at second base in his absence.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Notches steal in win•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Launches two-run shot•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Extends hit streak to 10 games•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Blasts grand slam•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Collects two hits, stolen base•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Not in Thursday's lineup•