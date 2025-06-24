Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against the Nationals in a loss Monday.

Cronenworth cut Washington's deficit to three runs with a solo blast in the seventh inning, but the Nationals essentially put the game away with three runs in the following frame. The homer was just the sixth of the campaign for the infielder, so he has a ways to go to match the 17 the accumulated in the regular season last year. Cronenworth is at a modest .760 OPS on the campaign, but one area where he's shown improvement is in drawing free passes -- his 13.9 percent walk rate ranks in the 92nd percentile leaguewide and is on pace for a career-best mark.