Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, a walk and a strikeout in San Diego's 4-2 win against Colorado on Friday.

Cronenworth reached base in the fourth, sixth and seventh, scoring in the two former innings for the Padres' first runs of the game. It was the infielder's third multi-hit performance in his last five games and the former Tampa Bay farmhand is slashing a superb .277/.352/.458.