Cronenworth has a small fracture on his left ring finger, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
He left Friday's game against the Dodgers after getting hit on the hand by a changeup from Julio Urias in the top of the third inning. Manager Jayce Tingler was unsure how long Cronenworth would be sidelined. "It's just tough to say right now until you get the inflammation out," Tingler said. "A very small fracture there. But what we don't know is what it's going to be like swinging the bat and what that vibration feels like on the finger. It's just too early to say right now." The Padres may move Fernando Tatis back to shortstop while Cronenworth is out.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Third straight two-hit game•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Socks walk-off homer•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Reaches base three times in loss•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Crushes clutch homer•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Homers in loss•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Blasts 17th home run•