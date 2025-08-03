Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

Cronenworth opened the scoring when he took Andre Pallante deep in the fourth inning. This was Cronenworth's first home since July 5 versus the Rangers. Over the 23 games between long balls, he hit a mere .227 with a .623 OPS. The infielder has a .235/.344/.388 slash line with nine homers, 34 RBI, 38 runs scored and two stolen bases across 87 contests this season. The Padres were busy at the trade deadline but didn't acquire a middle infielder, so Cronenworth is likely to maintain a starting role at second base, though he made cede some at-bats to Jose Iglesias when the Padres face a left-handed pitcher.