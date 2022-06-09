Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total runs and five total RBI in Wednesday's 13-2 rout of the Mets.
Cronenworth was part of a big fourth inning for the Padres, knocking in a pair of runs with a double. He came through again in the following frame, swatting a three-run homer to right field to give San Diego a commanding 11-0 lead. This was Cronenworth's second three-hit performance of the campaign, and the five RBI marked a single-game season high. He has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .391/.481/.870 with three homers, seven runs and a whopping 14 RBI over his past six games.
