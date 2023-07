Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

The steal was Cronenworth's career-best fifth of the season and his first since July 7. The infielder has continued to struggle at the plate this month, going 17-for-78 (.218) over 23 contests in July. For the season, he has a .210/.303/.355 slash line with eight home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, 17 doubles and six triples through 103 games.