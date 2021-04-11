Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with a walk and scored a run in a victory over the Rangers on Saturday.
Cronenworth has already registered two three-hit performances through nine games, and he is slashing a superb .364/.462/.485 in the early going. The 27-year-old has yet to him a home run or steal a base, but he appears in line for an everyday role at second base this season, and his bat-to-ball skills translate to a high batting-average floor.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Collects three hits Monday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: On base four times Opening Day•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Gearing up for flexible role•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Could play some outfield in 2021•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Not in lineup for Game 2•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Jumps in order with Tatis sitting•