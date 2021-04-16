Cronenworth went 2-for-2 with two RBI, two doubles, two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Pirates.

Thursday was more of the same for the second-year infielder, whose torrid start to 2021 is highlighted by a .358 average, five doubles and a 4:7 K/BB ratio. Following a strong rookie campaign, Cronenworth faced additional pressure to perform with the signing of Ha-Seong Kim, but he'll remain in the San Diego lineup after Fernando Tatis returns as long as he keeps his OBP anywhere close to its current .435 mark. His defensive versatility only helps his chances of staying in the lineup throughout the season amidst his team's impressive infield depth.