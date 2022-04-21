Cronenworth went 0-for-1 with three walks and a run scored Wednesday against the Reds.
Cronenworth managed to reach base multiple times for the first time in six starts, and he's now hitless across his last 19 at-bats. Given that, it's little surprise that he's hitting just .174, though he has managed to maintain a .339 on-base percentage. Importantly, Cronenworth has struck out at only an 18.6 percent clip and currently has just a .222 BABIP across 59 plate appearances. If he continues to make contact, Cronenworth should see improved results as the season wears on.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Hitting third Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Making spring debut Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Slowed by groin issue•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Blasts 21st homer•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Three XBH in losing effort•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Sitting Saturday•