Cronenworth went 0-for-1 with three walks and a run scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Cronenworth managed to reach base multiple times for the first time in six starts, and he's now hitless across his last 19 at-bats. Given that, it's little surprise that he's hitting just .174, though he has managed to maintain a .339 on-base percentage. Importantly, Cronenworth has struck out at only an 18.6 percent clip and currently has just a .222 BABIP across 59 plate appearances. If he continues to make contact, Cronenworth should see improved results as the season wears on.