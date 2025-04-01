Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After starting the first five games of the season and going 3-for-15 with a double, a homer and a 4:6 BB:K, Cronenworth will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Jose Iglesias will man the keystone and bat seventh against Cleveland lefty Logan Allen.
