Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Cronenworth is 1-for-2 on the basepaths in July after just one steal (and attempt) in June. The infielder has hit safely in four of six games this month, going 7-for-19 (.368) with four extra-base hits and seven RBI. He's at a .218/.318/.365 slash line with four steals, eight home runs, 33 RBI and 36 runs scored through 86 contests, but he's showing some life at the plate.