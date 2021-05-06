Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Cronenworth supplied half of the Padres' runs with a two-run single off Duane Underwood that scored Victor Caratini and Trent Grisham, and he had previously recorded a single in the bottom of the third. The versatile infielder has hit safely in six of his last seven contests, but he only has one extra-base hit and one homer during that span.