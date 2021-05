Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with two doubles Tuesday in a victory over the Rockies.

Cronenworth slugged his ninth and 10th doubles of the campaign in the contest, and he leads the team in two-baggers on the season. The 27-year-old has swung a hot bat in May, logging at least one hit in all but two of his 16 contests and slashing .377/.433/.492 with 11 runs and six RBI.