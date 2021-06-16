Cronenworth isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Cronenworth will get a breather after he went 1-for-7 with a run across the last two games. Ha-Seong Kim will start at second base and bat seventh.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Cranks sixth homer•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Gets rest Sunday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Puts up big stat line•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Connects for inside-the-park homer•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Remains hot at dish•