Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Giants.

Cronenworth extended his hitting streak to four contests while posting two multi-hit games in that span, and it's worth noting he's hit safely in each of San Diego's last nine contests as well. He's hitting .333 (10-for-30) with a home run, five RBI and three runs scored in that span.

