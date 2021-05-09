Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Giants.
Cronenworth extended his hitting streak to four contests while posting two multi-hit games in that span, and it's worth noting he's hit safely in each of San Diego's last nine contests as well. He's hitting .333 (10-for-30) with a home run, five RBI and three runs scored in that span.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Records two hits•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Goes deep as pinch hitter•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Notches stolen base Saturday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Slams first home run•