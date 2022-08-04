Cronenworth isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Cronenworth has been hot at the plate recently, going 7-for-15 with two homers, six RBI and four runs over the last five games. However, he'll get a breather while Brandon Drury starts at the keystone and bats fifth.
