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Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Sitting Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

After being activated from the injured list Monday, the left-handed-hitting Cronenworth drew a start against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga in the series opener and went 0-for-3 on the night. Chicago is sending another southpaw (Matthew Boyd) to the hill for the second game of the series, and the Padres will elect to give Cronenworth a breather this time. Jase Bowen will serve as Cronenworth's replacement in the starting nine and will bat eighth.

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