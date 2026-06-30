Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Sitting Tuesday

Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

After being activated from the injured list Monday, the left-handed-hitting Cronenworth drew a start against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga in the series opener and went 0-for-3 on the night. Chicago is sending another southpaw (Matthew Boyd) to the hill for the second game of the series, and the Padres will elect to give Cronenworth a breather this time. Jase Bowen will serve as Cronenworth's replacement in the starting nine and will bat eighth.