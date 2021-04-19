Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.
Cronenworth's first home run of the season came off Trevor Bauer in the fourth inning. Despite batting .313, Cronenworth only has four RBI. He has nine runs scored and six multi-hit games to his name. The 27-year-old should be in for a solid season with the Padres should he continue to bat over .300.
