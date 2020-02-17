Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Slated for occasional mound work
Cronenworth is expected to pitch "one inning per week" during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
While Cronenworth will primarily take infield reps, San Diego is not ignoring the 26-year-old's potential to make an impact on the mound. Cronenworth is looking to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster after hitting .334 and hurling 7.1 innings without allowing an earned run in Triple-A last season.
