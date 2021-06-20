Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over Cincinnati.

The infielder has knocked two homers and added a pair of doubles in his last four games. Cronenworth's recent solid hitting has his slash line at .276/.343/.429 through 299 plate appearances. He's added eight homers, 24 RBI, 46 runs scored and three stolen bases. The 27-year-old is only striking out at a 14.0 percent rate, while his walk rate stands at 8.0 percent, so he should be able to sustain his solid hitting.