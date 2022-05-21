Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional runs Friday in an 8-7 victory versus San Francisco.

Cronenworth hit out of the leadoff spot for the 12th straight game and scored three of the Padres' eight runs. In the third inning, he knocked a two-run homer to right field that was his first long ball since late April. Cronenworth has yet to get going offensively this season, slashing .207/.304/.338 with three homers, 17 RBI and no stolen bases across 168 plate appearances.