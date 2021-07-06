Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Nationals.

Cronenworth singled and notched his fourth stolen base of the year in the first inning but was left standing on third. The 27-year-old reached twice more before the end of the fourth and came around to score both times. Cronenworth is slashing .280/.354/.464 with 12 homers, 34 RBI, 60 runs scored, and a 32:50 BB:K over 362 plate appearances and has been selected to his first All-Star Game as a reserve.