Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.

Cronenworth is now 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts, but he's continued to struggle at the plate. The 29-year-old first baseman is 5-for-31 with 12 strikeouts over his last eight games. Cronenworth's strikeout rate is up to 24.2 percent, which would be the highest mark of his four-year career. He's slashing .206/.325/.371 with six homers, 20 RBI and 24 runs scored through 231 plate appearances.