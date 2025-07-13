Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Cronenworth has just three hits in his past 16 at-bats and will head to the bench for the final game of the first half. Barring an appearance off the bench Sunday, the 31-year-old will head into the All-Star break with eight home runs, 29 RBI, 29 runs and a .238/.352/.404 slash line through 269 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Goes deep in loss•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Belts key homer Saturday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Absent from lineup Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Notches homer Monday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Three-hit effort in win•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Swats fifth homer•