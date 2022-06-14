Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Monday's win over the Cubs.

Cronenworth knocked in the Padres' first run with a single in the third inning, and he helped San Diego pull ahead in the eighth by scoring a run following a single. He finished with three hits for the second time in his past six games. Cronenworth is slashing .364/.440/.636 with a home run, three doubles, six runs and nine RBI over the six-game stretch.