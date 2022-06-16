Cronenworth went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in the Padres' 19-5 win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Cronenworth has been a terror for the Cubs in the first three games of the series in Chicago, recording exactly three hits in each contest. He entered the series maintaining a .221 batting average for the season, but his 9-for-14 start to the week has lifted that mark to .245. Cronenworth will be in the lineup again for Thursday's series finale, batting second and manning the keystone, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.