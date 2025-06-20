Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Cronenworth logged his first multi-hit effort since June 4 versus the Giants. He's still been steady at the plate, hitting safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .313 (10-for-32) in that span. The infielder is up to a .252/.368/.409 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBI, 22 runs scored, two stolen bases, eight doubles and a triple over 50 contests.