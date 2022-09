Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 13-6 win over Colorado.

Cronenworth hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning to put the Padres up 2-0 and later hit a two-run triple to put the Padres up 5-1. For the second game in a row, Cronenworth knocked in three runs, increasing his season-long total to 83. In 21 games this month, the 28-year-old is batting .215 with three homers, 16 RBI, 11 runs and one stolen base.