Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 10-3 victory over Seattle.

Cronenworth matched a season high with three hits in the win, recording his first multi-hit game since May 17. He'd gone 8-for-58 (.138) over his last 16 contests. Overall, it's been a tough start to the season for the 29-year-old Cronenworth. He's slashing just .208/.322/.356 with six homers, 26 runs scored, 21 RBI and three stolen bases across 216 plate appearances this year.