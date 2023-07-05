Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI during Tuesday's 8-5 win against the Angels.

The 29-year-old found plenty of success versus Shohei Ohtani, including his eighth home run of the season. Cronenworth struggled to a .557 OPS in June, but he's gone 8-for-20 with three doubles, a home run, seven RBI and three runs over his past six games.